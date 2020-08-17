हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

In J&K's Ganderbal district, mobile 4G internet services restored on trial basis

High-speed 4G mobile data services restored in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on trial basis for postpaid services from Sunday (August 16, 2020) till September 8.

In J&amp;K&#039;s Ganderbal district, mobile 4G internet services restored on trial basis

Srinagar: High-speed 4G mobile data services restored in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on trial basis for postpaid services from Sunday (August 16, 2020) till September 8. While in rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G. 

The order would be effective from 9 pm Sunday and will remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier, as reported by PTI.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir hours before the Centre abrogated its special status on August 5 last year and bifurcated it into union territories; Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The 2G mobile internet facility was restored on January 25. 

On Sunday, the decision was taken at the third meeting of the special committee held on August 10, constituted as directed by the apex Court order of May 11, PTI reported. 

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

The Supreme court's ruling had come while it was hearing a plea by an NGO seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of J&K for non-compliance of the court's May 11 order to constitute a panel to check the possibility of restoring high-speed Internet in J&K.

