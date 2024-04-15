In Kerala, Narendra Modi And Rahul Gandhi Woo Voters With Promises, Allegations

Two senior leaders of Indian politics - Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were in Kerala today where they not only levelled allegations against each other but also made promises to woo voters. While PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Kerala's Alathur constituency, Rahul Gandhi was in his constituency Wayanad.

Modi's Alathur Rally

On Monday, Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi indirectly criticized Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Kerala's Wayanad, suggesting that he may be seeking assistance from a banned organization's political arm to secure victory in the election. This remark appeared to imply that Gandhi's decision to contest in Wayanad stemmed from the desire to salvage his political reputation after losing his family stronghold in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"A big leader of Congress has found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has made his new base in Kerala. To win the elections, Congress has entered into a backdoor agreement with the political wing of an organization which has been banned in the country for its anti-national tendencies. Have you ever heard this from them?" PM Modi said speaking at a public meeting in Kerala's Alathur constituency.

Modi said that in the next five years, the NDA government will work toward making Kerala a global heritage. "We will increase Kerala's connectivity by linking it to highways, expressways, and our high-speed Vande Bharat train network," said Modi adding that South India will also get Bullet Trains.

Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and the RSS accusing them of overpowering democratic institutions. He said that India did not get freedom from the British only to be colonised by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar. He said the BJP and Prime Minister Modi see only one nation, one language and one leader and this is a fundamental misunderstanding of our country.

"This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian," he said. Rahul Gandhi also reiterated several promises made by Congress in its manifesto.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. The results will be out on June 4.