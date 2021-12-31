In new year, freedom from pandemic: President Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extend greetings

New Delhi: On the eve of New Year, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the citizens of India. "May the new dawn of the new year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with an endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," he said.

In a message, the president said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad." May the new year, 2022, bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life, Kovind said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on New Year Eve on Friday, urging them to stay indoors and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour considering the rise in the number of infections. The CM said that the people and the government together will defeat Corona again like they did in the past.

Also read: Happy New Year 2022: As Covid cases rise, clamp down on festivities globally - in Pics

Kejriwal in his New Year message asked people to urge caution. "Please do not go out of the house unnecessarily, wear a mask, and get your vaccine doses on time," he said and wished hope and happiness for the people of the country in 2022.

Wishing the nation a happy new year, he said, "I pray to God that our country and the whole world get freedom from the pandemic as soon as possible. May the whole country flourish, may everyone have a lot of prosperity in their lives, may everyone stay healthy and be happy."

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "The first day of the New Year, 2022, will be dedicated to the food donors of the country. Will be fortunate to release the 10th installment of PM-Kisan through video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Under this, more than 10 crore farmer families will be benefited by the transfer of an amount of Rs 20 thousand crores."

Live TV