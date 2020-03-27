In Pics: How coronavirus fighters are keeping Delhi Airport clean and COVID-19 free

New Delhi: The country is witnessing a complete lockdown due to the threat of coronavirus COVID-19, but there are many warriors who are still performing their duties. Although the government has put a ban on both domestic and international flights in the country, several rescue aircraft are still coming from abroad.

Sanitation workers can be seen at Delhi's airport providing 24-hour hygienic security to those landing through rescue flights. These sanitation fighters are engaged in their work without being tired.

Their contribution to cleaning the airport continues day and night. As soon as passengers pass through a place, it is immediately cleaned so that the airport is protected from any type of virus.

In this day and night cleaning exercise, 80 sweepers are extending their contribution to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Through these pictures, you will be able to see inside the IGI Airport to understand the kind of dedication these sanitation warriors are putting in to wage a war against the deadly virus.

These pictures also inform you that barring these fighters, there are other Corona warriors present at places like baggage belt, immigration counter, departure and arrival gateway to help citizens away from the effect of the COVID-19.

Notably, the government is working hard to bring back Indian citizens trapped abroad. Between March 14 and March 26, the government has rescued as many as 3,361 Indian and foreign passengers.

The foreign nationals have been sent to their country by special aircraft, while 10 rescue aircraft have arrived here with Indian citizens since March 22.