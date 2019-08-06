In Srinagar, Ajit Doval directs for essential supplies to people on priority

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who reached Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, held a meeting to review the security situation here.

Doval is learnt to have given directions that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir should not face any hardship and that essential supplies be provided on a priority basis, reported news agency ANI. This includes food as well as providing emergency services.

Doval has been keeping a close watch on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially on Monday when Article 370 was revoked. Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to revoke Article 370 and the proposal to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories have been opposed by several politicians in the Valley. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah were taken into preventive detention on Monday night.

While Parliament has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, ground reports from Jammu and Kashmir have highlighted that no untoward incident has taken place. The Centre had left nothing to chance and had already deployed additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir, also because of the prevailing situation and possibility of Pakistan-backed terrorists trying to create unrest.