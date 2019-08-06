close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajit Doval

In Srinagar, Ajit Doval directs for essential supplies to people on priority

Ajit Doval is learnt to have given directions that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir should not face any hardship.

In Srinagar, Ajit Doval directs for essential supplies to people on priority
Ajit Doval with J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar. (ANI Photo)

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who reached Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, held a meeting to review the security situation here.

Doval is learnt to have given directions that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir should not face any hardship and that essential supplies be provided on a priority basis, reported news agency ANI. This includes food as well as providing emergency services.

Doval has been keeping a close watch on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially on Monday when Article 370 was revoked. Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to revoke Article 370 and the proposal to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories have been opposed by several politicians in the Valley. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah were taken into preventive detention on Monday night.

While Parliament has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, ground reports from Jammu and Kashmir have highlighted that no untoward incident has taken place. The Centre had left nothing to chance and had already deployed additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir, also because of the prevailing situation and possibility of Pakistan-backed terrorists trying to create unrest.

Tags:
Ajit Dovalarticle 370Narendra ModiJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Integration and empowerment: PM Narendra Modi says J&K free from shackles now

Must Watch

PT51M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Is scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir unconstitutional?