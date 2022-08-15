New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 15, 2022) delivered his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort and said that the country is grateful to freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. After unfurling the national flag at the iconic monument, Prime Minister Modi congratulated all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day and said it is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

"Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire," he said.

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," PM Modi added.

"My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for the growth of new India we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation - a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," PM said.

"We salute not only those who fought for freedom but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst many others," the prime minister said.

Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri moulded India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that India's heroes like Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Lal Bahadur Shastri fought for our independence and moulded our country.

He also said Rani Laxmi Bai, Jhalkari Bai, Durga Bhabhi, and Rani Gaidinliu have all shown the true strength of India's "Nari Shakti".

India is mother of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

During his Independence Day speech to the nation, PM Modi said that India is the "mother of democracy".

"Our nation has proved that we have the inherent strength coming from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism that makes India unshakeable," he said.

"In 2014, the people of the country gave me responsibility. I was the first person born after the independence who got the opportunity to address people from the Red Fort," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said that the world today looks at India with "pride, hope and as a problem solver".

"The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met," Modi said.