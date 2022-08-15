Independence Day 2022: India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 15, 2022). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to mark India’s 75 years of freedom from British colonial rule as he leads the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. PM Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time.

This day commemorates India`s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the government has launched a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. With the advent of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we have witnessed the country wrapped in the colors of the Indian national flag.

Meanwhile, the security has been stepped up across the national capital with more than 10,000 personnel manning the Red Fort from where Prime Minister will address the nation.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' of independence. It is going to be 75 years since the country got independence from the British rule. The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru made this historic speech on 15 August 1947 that marked the country's Independence from British rule and simultaneously made the Red Fort in Delhi a politically significant monument

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates on Independence Day 2022!