‘Independent, balanced position’: Russia on India abstaining from voting on UNSC resolution

New Delhi: The Russian embassy on Saturday (February 26) welcomed India’s “independent and balanced position” for abstaining from voting on a crucial UN Security Council resolution on Moscow’s large-scale attack on Ukraine.

The embassy said Russia is ‘committed’ to maintain ‘close dialogue’ with India on the Ukraine situation. “Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on Feb 25. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine,” Russian Embassy in India was quoted as saying by ANI.

Issuing an 'Explanation of Vote' (EoV) for its decision to abstain from voting at UNSC, India said, "The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”

"All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment," India said seeking immediate cessation of "violence and hostilities".

While Russia used its veto power to block the US-sponsored resolution, China and the United Arab Emirates too abstained from voting.

During his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an immediate cessation of violence and sought concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue. He had also put forward India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian nationals in Ukraine, especially students, and emphasised that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return.

Meanwhile, a batch of Indian students boarded the first evacuation flight from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday. With a coordinated evacuation mission by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania, the Indians reached Romania from Ukraine via the Suceava border crossing. India has augmented efforts to evacuate its nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine through Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania’s border crossings.

(With agency inputs)

