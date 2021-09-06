India administers over one crore COVID-19 doses again, third time in last 11 days

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India on Monday (September 6, 2021) administered over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for the third time in the last 11 days. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now crossed 69.68 crores.

"More than 92 lakh (92, 00,822) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the health ministry said in a statement.

Find the break-up of the cumulative figure below:

Earlier in the morning, the Health Ministry had said that more than 1.44 crore doses are in the pipeline to be provided to states and UTs. It had also informed that over 5.08 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning had also said that India is making a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines in a day.

"The number of vaccines India is administering in a day is more than the entire population of many countries. The success of India's vaccination campaign is the result of the culmination of the hard work and valour of every Indian," PM Modi had said.

He had asked everyone to make concerted efforts that those who have taken the first dose must also take the second dose.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to allow scheduling, on CoWIN portal, of the second Covishield dose after four weeks from the first for those who want to take it earlier than the current suggested gap of 84 days. Justice PB Suresh Kumar said that if the central and state governments can permit persons traveling abroad to choose between early and better protection from COVID-19, there is no reason why the same privilege cannot be extended to those in India who want early protection in connection with their employment or education.

The Centre, notably, had opposed the plea by contending that the 84-day gap between two doses of Covishield was fixed to increase the efficacy of the vaccine.

