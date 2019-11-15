close

India

India asks Pakistan to hand over Indians wanted for terror activities

India has demanded that Islamabad should hand over Indians wanted for terror activities living in Pakistan to be handed over back to New Delhi. In 2011, India had handed over a list of 48 most wanted people living in Pakistan and included names such as underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

In an interview to French newspaper Le Monde, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "We need actions" from Pakistan "that demonstrate a real willingness to cooperate. For example, there are Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. We are telling Pakistan: hand them over to us."

In an interview to French newspaper Le Monde, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "We need actions" from Pakistan "that demonstrate a real willingness to cooperate. For example, there are Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. We are telling Pakistan: hand them over to us."

Highlighting Pakistan's use of terrorism against India, Jaishankar said, "Pakistan has developed an important terrorist industry and sends terrorists to India to carry out attacks. Pakistan itself does not deny this situation."

Explaining, "Now, tell me: which country would be willing to talk and negotiate with a neighbour who openly practices terrorism against it? If one of your neighbours did, would you, France, pretend that everything is fine?"

India has been calling Pakistan to take "credible, irreversible and verifiable" against terror camps on its territory. Meanwhile, the EAM also spoke on Kashmir, saying restrictions have been "gradually reduced" and the situation is normalising with telephone and mobile lines being restored and shops being opened.

Asked if foreign journalists will be allowed to visit Kashmir, Jaishankar said, while he "can't commit to a deadline" but "as soon as it is safe, they can go", adding, "We don't want their presence to provoke problems - from people who would take advantage of it to show that there is unrest."

 

