India briefs UNSC envoys on scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday briefed envoys of all countries in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) -permanent and non-permanent - on India's decision to remove the special status under article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.

India explained that proposals under consideration in front of the Parliament on the administrative reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 is a matter internal to India and aimed at providing good governance and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEA officials told envoys that it will increase administrative efficiency and promote social justice. A government source said that the briefing was done due to the interests expressed by members of the diplomatic community in Delhi on the proposals introduced by the government in Parliament on J&K.

Other than the Permanent five of UNSC - China, Russia, US, Britain and France, the non-permanent members include Belgium, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa.

This is significant, given the fact that Pakistan may try to approach UNSC on abrogation of Article 370 and try to internationalise the issue.

Other than UNSC envoy, envoys of blocs such as ASEAN were also briefed. UNSC envoys and ASEAN group were briefed by Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh. The group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries, or GRULAC, envoys will be briefed on Tuesday.