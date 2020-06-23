India calls for reformed multilateralism, respect for international law at RIC foreign ministers meet

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for "reformed multilateralism" and respect for "international law" during his RIC meeting with foreign ministers of Russia and China. The EAM's participation comes amidst India-China row at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh last week in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. While China has accepted casualties, it has declined to give the number.

During the video conference meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations, EAM said, "Recognizing the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order."

On UN, Jaishanker said, "International affairs must also come to terms with contemporary reality.." and while members of the New York-based body has increased from 50 to 193, India's hope "will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism".

He explained, "When the victors met to fashion the ensuing global order, the political circumstances of that era did not give India due recognition" and the "historical injustice has stood uncorrected for the last 75 years, even as the world has changed" and therefore, "world to realize both the contribution that India made and the need to rectify the past."

Highlighting India's "significant contribution" during World War II, the EAM talked about how Indian blood was shed at the battlefields of the world, from Tobruk, El Alamein and Montecassino, to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo and how "we helped keep key supply lines open to both your countries" one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan hump.

2.3 million Indian nationals participated "under arms" and 14 million more participated in war production. He gave examples, how Indians have been conferred the Order of the Red Star by the Soviet Union and the medical mission led by Dr Kotnis was a "legend in China". Dr Kotnis was an Indian physician who went to China to provide medical assistance during the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1938.

A Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces comprising 75 all ranks will participate in the Military Parade at Red Square, Moscow on June 24. The victory day parade will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet Union in World War II or as known in Russia--the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.