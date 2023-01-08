'India cannot march ahead by...': Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi government over farmers' plight

Congress leader and party's former president Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Narendra Modi government over farmers' plight. The Congress leader who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, today said that the Modi government failed to fulfil its promises made to farmers and added that India cannot march ahead by leaving its peasants behind. He also alleged that the government gave loan waivers to billionaires instead of farmers.

"Farmers' income did not double, it decreased. Farmers got inflation, not one and a half times MSP. Not the farmers, the loan waiver was given only to the billionaires. The Prime Minister made an all-out attack on the farmers, using black laws and export policy as weapons. India cannot march ahead by leaving its farmers behind," said Rahul Gandhi.

प्रधानमंत्री ने काले कानून और निर्यात नीति को हथियार बना कर, किसानों पर चौतरफा आक्रमण किया। किसानों को पीछे छोड़ कर, भारत आगे नहीं बढ़ सकता। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2023

Addressing people during his yatra, Rahul Gandhi also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as unemployment and inflation. Gandhi said the Yatra's purpose is also to let people hear the true voice of the country.

Replying to a question, Gandhi said, "One thing which I have understood is that this fight is actually not political, superficially it is political fight. When we fight BSP or TRS, then it is a political contest. But there has been change in the country....The day when the RSS controlled the institutions of this country, the fight did not remain political. Now, this has become a different fight. You may call it a fight of ideology, dharam ki fight, or you can give it any framework, but this is not a political fight."

"A farmer is being cornered from every side," he said and pointed out that the farmers were hit by fuel and urea prices. The backbone of the country, which is feeding us, is being attacked, he charged.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.