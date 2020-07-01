India, China discuss LAC stand-off in 12-hour-long Corps Commander-level talks

Indian and Chinese militaries on Tuesday (June 30) held an over 12-hour Corps Commander-level talks with the focus being on defining the details of disengagement of troops from various standoff points in Ladakh. The was the third round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two countries to resolve the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The talks between the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and commander of the South Xinjiang military region Major General Liu Lin took place even as as tensions continue between India and China after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15 which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

"There are four pockets of friction right now," sources told Zee Media.

It may be recalled that both sides had agreed on disengagement after the meeting of corps commander on June 6 but China attempted to unilaterally change the situation on the ground which led to the violent face-off between the forces of the two countries on June 15 in Galwan Valley.

"Concentration and mobilisation of troops continues and hasn’t shown signs of abating," sources said, highlighting that it will be "a long haul, well into the winter".

The 2nd round of corps commander meet happened on June 22 but it also failed to reduce the tension between the two countries. Diplomatic talks are also expected to happen soon. During the 15th round of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs last week, both sides agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level under the framework of WMCC to resolve the existing situation peacefully.