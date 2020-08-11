हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India expresses interest in getting Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V as Moscow looks for mass production

Representational Image

New Delhi: India has expressed interest in getting Russia's coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, according to a statement on Tuesday. The statement on the Russian website dedicated to the "world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine" lists out India along with 20 other countries that have shown interest in getting the vaccine.

The statement said, "At least 20 countries had expressed interest in obtaining the Sputnik V, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and India." Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced his country has come out with vaccine against COVID-19, with one dose being given to his daughter.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's Sovereign wealth fund is financing the production of the vaccine and sees "strong global interest in the vaccine", according to the statement. 

The statement explained RDIF plans to "conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, India and Philippines" and "start mass production in other countries in partnership with local sovereign wealth funds, including India, South Korea and Brazil, as well as, in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba".

Mass production of the vaccine is expected to start in September 2020. Future plans include ramping up the vaccine production to 200 million doses by the end of 2020 including 30 million doses in Russia.

