India extends help to China in fight against Coronavirus, lifts ban partially on export of personal protection equipment

In a move to help China fight the Coronavirus, the Centre on Monday lifted the ban on the export of all personal protection equipment including clothing and masks to China, with certain exceptions. The move comes even as the death toll from the epidemic rose to 908 and infected more than 40,000.

As per the new notification, India can export disposable and surgical masks and gloves. However, a ban on the export of NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber) gloves and N95 masks will remain in place.

As per the notification, "The items such as surgical masks/ disposable masks (2/3 ply) and all gloves except NBR gloves are allowed freely for export. However, the export of all other Personal Protection Equipment including N-95 and other Personal Protection Equipment accompanying masks and gloves in the exceptions... shall remain prohibited."

India had on January 31, banned exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from airborne particles.

"Exports of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from air borne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing (including coveralls and N95 masks)...Is hereby prohibited with immediate effect till further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) had said in a notification.

In India, over 1.97 lakh passengers travelling in 1,818 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Issuing a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vardhan also said that screening of passengers has been initiated at 12 major seaports and all minor ports in the country to identify passengers and crew members coming from China and to isolate them in case they are found symptomatic.

"In our country, three positive cases have been reported so far from Kerala. All these cases have a travel history from Wuhan, China. They have been isolated and are reported to be clinically stable," Vardhan said.

So far, 1,510 samples have been tested of which 1,507 were found negative. Three samples have tested positive and 27 samples are under process.

China reported the outbreak of novel coronavirus on December 31, 2019. A total of 354 confirmed cases have been reported outside China from 27 countries (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan).