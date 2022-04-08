India logs 1,109 new Covid-19 infections, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: With 1,109 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,33,067, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday (April 8, 2022).

India reports 1,109 #COVID19 cases, 1,213 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 11492 (0.03%) pic.twitter.com/UQIDWwgunX — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 daily fatalities today. The active cases further declined to 11,492 in the country.

The country also reported 1,213 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.38 crore on Friday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,53,582 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 79.29 crore tests have been done.

A total of 5,21,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,806 from Maharashtra, 68,264 from Kerala, 40,056 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,155 from Delhi, 23,498 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Live TV