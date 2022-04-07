India records 1,033 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,033 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,530, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (April 7, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,639.

A decrease of 232 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,222 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,98,789.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​185.20 crore. As many as 4,82,039 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the first case of the `XE` variant of COVID-19 was detected in Mumbai, according to the statement by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

However, the Union Health Ministry is yet to confirm the detection of the first XE variant in the country.

According to the sources, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is doing a deep genomic analysis of the case as a follow-up declared XE positive by BMC.

