India logs 6,396 new Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India registered 6,396 new Covid-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry on Friday (March 4).

The death toll climbed to 5,14,589 and the total coronavirus caseload has mounted to 4,29,51,556. The active coronavirus cases have dropped to 69,897. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69%, while the weekly positivity rate has come down to 0.90 per cent, the health ministry added.

The daily Covid-19 cases have been less than one lakh for 26 consecutive days in India. “The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.64 per cent,” the ministry said as per PTI.

Out of the 201 new fatalities, 161 are from Kerala and 12 from Maharashtra. India has reported 5,14,589 deaths so far including 1,43,718 from Maharashtra, 65,758 from Kerala, 39,979 from Karnataka, 38,010 from Tamil Nadu, 26,130 from Delhi, 23,470 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal. The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 178.29 crore.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said on Thursday that IIT-Kanpur study predicting that a fourth Covid-19 wave will hit in July this year has to be examined for scientific worth. "...We value it as an input. Whether it has a scientific worth and mathematical underpinning will be examined," Paul said.

(With agency inputs)

