India observes first anniversary of National War Memorial, CDS General Bipin Rawat pays tribute to martyrs of Armed Forces

India on Tuesday observed the first anniversary of the National War Memorial that was dedicated to martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces who lost their lives since 1947. The National War Memorial was dedicated to the Armed Forces by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019.

A wreath-laying ceremony by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with veterans from the three services was organised on Monday. The first anniversary events commenced from February 22 with a static band display by three services on three consecutive days.

A quiz competition, based on Indian military history, will also be held on February 26 comprising students from schools and colleges across Delhi. It was a great opportunity for citizens to observe and interact with members of the armed forces and take part in the celebration of India's first National War Memorial.

The memorial has witnessed enthusiastic participation with over 21 lakh visitors, both foreign and domestic since it was built. Over 7,000 people visit the monument every day which includes large numbers of school students from NCR.

President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi have paid tribute thrice at the Memorial in since 2019. The wreath-laying ceremony is conducted every evening, wherein one of the next of kin of martyrs lay the wreath at the Amar Chakra.