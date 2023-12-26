trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702918
India, Pakistan To Have Same Fate As Gaza, Palestine If No Talks, Warns NC Leader Farooq Abdullah

The NC veteran issued a stark warning, stating that without dialogue, India could face a fate similar to Gaza and Palestine,

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Veteran National Conference leader, Farooq Abdullah, has slammed the Narendra Modi government for not initiating talks with Pakistan to resolve disputes. He highlighted the importance of dialogue, citing former Prime Minister Vajpayee's wisdom that "we can change our friends but not our neighbours." Abdullah questioned the absence of dialogue despite positive indications from Pakistan's side.

Speaking to reporters, the NC MP said, "Prime Minister Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue. Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the Prime Minister (of Pakistan) and they are saying that we are ready to talk (to India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk?" "If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel," he said. 

 

 

Parallel With Gaza And Palestine

Abdullah issued a stark warning, stating that without dialogue, India could face a fate similar to Gaza and Palestine, currently experiencing conflict and devastation. He emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to avoid such dire consequences.

Recent Unrest In Jammu And Kashmir

Abdullah's remarks follow a series of unsettling events in Jammu and Kashmir, including the killing of soldiers, a retired cop in a mosque, and the death of civilians in custody. He dismissed claims of normalcy by the ruling BJP, urging a deeper understanding of the root causes of terrorism rather than superficial measures.

Call For A Comprehensive Solution

The former Chief Minister stressed that addressing terrorism requires more than military or police action. He called for a comprehensive approach, understanding the root causes, and finding the right perspective to end the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Plea For Neighbourly Relations

Abdullah urged the Indian government to seek ways to end terrorism without merely claiming normalcy or focusing on tourism. He emphasized the need for a nuanced strategy and warned against alienating the local population, stating that winning the war against terrorism requires the support of the people.

Pakistan's Willingness For Dialogue

Abdullah referenced Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's willingness for dialogue earlier this year. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's desire for normal relations but emphasized the necessity of an environment free from terror and violence.

In summary, Farooq Abdullah's strong warning underscores the urgency of India-Pakistan dialogue to prevent potential dire consequences, while also addressing the complex challenges faced in Jammu and Kashmir.

