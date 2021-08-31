हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 30,941 new COVID-19 cases, 350 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 36,275 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,19,59,680 and the active caseload now stands at 3,70,640. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 30,941 new COVID-19 cases, which is 27.9% lower than yesterday, and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,27,68,880 and total death toll to 4,38,560, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (August 31, 2021). 

The country also recorded 36,275 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,19,59,680 and the active caseload now stands at 3,70,640. The active cases in the country decreased by 5,684 cases in a span of 24 hours. 

The active cases comprise 1.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 percent, the ministry said.

The total number of samples tested till today is 52.15 crore. The current positivity rate is at 2.22 percent. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 64.05 crore vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Monday, which is the 227th day since India kick-started its vaccination drive, saw 14,81,455 people taking the first dose and 38,55,587 taking their second jabs. Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry had said over 4.87 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. It also informed that more than 21.76 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Manindra Agrawal, an IIT-Kanpur scientist, has predicted that India may see a third wave of COVID-19 peaking between October and November, adding that the intensity of the third wave is expected to be much lower than the second wave.

