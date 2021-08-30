India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 64-crore mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 64-crore mark, the Ministry of Health said on Monday (August 30, 2021). The country has administered more than 53 lakh vaccine doses till 7 pm on Monday.

Monday, which is the 227th day since India kick-started its vaccination drive, saw 14,81,455 people taking first dose and 38,55,587 taking their second jabs.

As per the Health Ministry, now a total of 49,24,99,609 and 14,74,02,213 first and second doses have given respectively across India.

