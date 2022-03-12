हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 3,614 new Covid-19 cases, 89 deaths in last 24 hours

The country recorded 5,185 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,31,513. 

India records 3,614 new Covid-19 cases, 89 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Covid-19 situation in India remains under control as the country recorded 3,614 new cases of coronavirus, 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,15,803, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (March 12, 2022). The active cases stand at 40,559.

A decrease of 1,660 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 5,185 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,31,513. 

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases of infection.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​179.91 crore. As many as 8,21,122 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mainland China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the start of 2020, as the Omicron variant prompts cities across the country to further tighten measures.

China`s 588 daily cases were far fewer than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing`s "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

