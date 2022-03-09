India sees slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases, reports 4,575 new infections in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The Covid-19 situation in India remains under control as the country recorded 4,575 new cases of coronavirus, 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,15,355, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (March 9, 2022). The active cases stand at 46,962.

#COVID19 | India records 4,575 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active cases stands at 46,962 pic.twitter.com/agBkz3HmHT — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

A decrease of 2,986 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,416 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,13,566.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.62 per cent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​179.33 crore. As many as 8,97,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has surpassed six million, reaching 6,004,421 as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, there have been 446,511,318 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 6,004,421 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the WHO.

The US has the highest cumulative numbers of both confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 78 million confirmed cases and 951,348 deaths.

The US is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded confirmed cases exceeding 42 million and 29 million respectively, as well as 515,210 and 652,143 deaths.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV