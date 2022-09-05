New Delhi: India on Monday (September 5, 2022) recorded 5,910 new Covid-19 infections which took the country's total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,44,62,445. The active caseload, however, declined further and currently stands at 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am. A decline of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent, the health ministry said.

#Unite2FightCorona



➡️ Over 88.73 Cr COVID Tests conducted so far.



➡️ Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 2.15%.



➡️ Daily Positivity Rate stands at 2.60% pic.twitter.com/wkrRMmhxsI September 5, 2022

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,80,464, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The death toll due to Covid-19 jumped to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, 213.52 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.