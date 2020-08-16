India records 63,489 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll nears 50,000-mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 cases, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry data.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 percent. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 percent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly 3 crore samples have been tested so far.2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally as the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country is below 2 percent.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are two states where active coronavirus cases are more than any other part of the country. Maharashtra has 1,56,719 active cases whereas Andhra Pradesh reported 88,138 active cases.