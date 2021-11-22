हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths and 12,510 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Monday.

India records 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths in last 24 hours
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,45,18,901 and the total death toll to 4,65,921, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (November 22, 2021). 

The country also recorded 12,510 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,34,547. The active cases declined to 1,18,443, the lowest in 533 days. A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCOVID-19 deaths
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee to visit New Delhi today, discuss strategy for winter session with top opposition leaders

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Delhi Pollution: Schools to remain closed till further orders