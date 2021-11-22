India records 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,45,18,901 and the total death toll to 4,65,921, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (November 22, 2021).

The country also recorded 12,510 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,34,547. The active cases declined to 1,18,443, the lowest in 533 days. A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

#COVID19 | Of the 8,488 new cases, 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 5080 cases, 7908 recoveries and 40 deaths. — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Live TV