India witnesses slight increase in COVID-19 infections, records 10,488 new cases, 313 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,45,10,413 and the total death toll to 4,65,662, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (November 21, 2021).

The country also recorded 12,329 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,22,037. The active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days. A decrease of 2,154 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

#COVID19 | Active caseload stands at 1,22,714 - lowest in 532 days; account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.36% - lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate (0.98%) less than 2% for last 48 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.94%) less than 2% for last 58 days pic.twitter.com/uvQIBkoMum — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

The daily positivity rate, at 0.98 percent, remained less than 2 percent for the last 48 days, the health ministry said.

Additionally, a total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19 infections so far, of which, 10,74,099 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

India has administered as many as 1,16,50,55,210 vaccinations to date.

Live TV