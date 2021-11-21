हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India witnesses slight increase in COVID-19 infections, records 10,488 new cases, 313 deaths

India recorded 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 deaths and 12,329 recoveries on Sunday. 

India witnesses slight increase in COVID-19 infections, records 10,488 new cases, 313 deaths
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,45,10,413 and the total death toll to 4,65,662, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (November 21, 2021). 

The country also recorded 12,329 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,22,037. The active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days. A decrease of 2,154 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate, at 0.98 percent, remained less than 2 percent for the last 48 days, the health ministry said. 

Additionally, a total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19 infections so far, of which, 10,74,099 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

India has administered as many as 1,16,50,55,210 vaccinations to date.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCOVID-19 deaths
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: 'Dead' man found alive after 7 hours in hospital’s mortuary freezer

Must Watch

PT17M7S

Indian Navy expands its might and deterrence capabilities