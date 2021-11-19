COVID-19 restrictions in this state to be lifted from tomorrow, check details

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Friday (November 19, 2021) announced that all the statewide existing COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted from Saturday onwards. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority today issued a new set of guidelines for the state.

“Statewide COVID restrictions being cancelled with effect from Nov 20. Wearing of masks will be mandatory at public places, workplaces & on public transport. Spitting at public places is illegal and will result in fine & punishment,” reported ANI.

Statewide COVID restrictions being cancelled with effect from Nov 20. Wearing of masks will be mandatory at public places, workplaces & on public transport. Spitting at public places is illegal and will result in fine & punishment: Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/ec5LcnZ5Bv — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority also listed out new guidelines for the state. Read here:

- Masks will be required to be worn in public places, workplaces, and public transportation.

- In public places, keeping a six-foot gap will be required.

- Spitting in public areas will be prohibited.

- Public consumption of pan, gutkha, and tobacco will be outlawed.

Meanwhile, the state reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while six patients recovered from the infection. Uttarakhand currently has 179 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

India, on the other hand, recorded 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,44,89,623and the total death toll to 4,65,082, as per data released by the Ministry of Health. The country also recorded 12,789 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,38,97,921.

Live TV