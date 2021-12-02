India records 9,765 new COVID-19 infections, active cases increase to 99,763

New Delhi: India recorded 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,06,541 and the total death toll to 4,69,724, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (December 2, 2021).

The country also recorded 8,548 recoveries today. The active cases increased to 99,763, the lowest since March 2020. An increase of 740 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Additionally, the active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 158 consecutive days now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,40,37,054, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 124.96 crore.

Meanwhile, the International airports across the country have made preparations to implement stricter guidelines for international passengers as the scare over Omicron variant of COVID-19 looms large.

According to the guidelines, all the passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests, while five percent of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis. The officials also stated that the passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.

