Omicron scare grips India: Here’s how airports are gearing up to tackle new COVID-19 variant- Read key points here

New Delhi: As the scare over Omicron variant of COVID-19 looms large, the International airports across the country have made preparations to implement stricter guidelines for international passengers.

According to the guidelines, all the passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests, while five percent of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis. The officials also stated that the passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.

Delhi: ​​

The Delhi international airport has made arrangements to accommodate at the airport up to 1,500 international passengers at a time, including those coming from 'at-risk' countries, till results of their RT-PCR tests taken after arrival are declared.

According to the officials, each passenger who will undergo the RT-PCR test will be charged around Rs 1,700. The amount includes charges for the RT-PCR test, and food and water during their stay at the airport till the test results come, the airport officials said.

The officials said arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital to implement the new guidelines and ensure necessary social distancing among passengers.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai civic body mandated all domestic passengers landing at the city airport to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a circular, asked the Mumbai airport operator to communicate this new rule to all the domestic airlines.

“The Mumbai Airport operator to communicate to all domestic Airlines that they shall not board, ordinarily, any passenger for landing in Mumbai without RT-PCR test with negative result taken within 72 hours of departure,” the directive stated.

The decision come after six passengers from the high-risk countries have tested positive for COVOD-19 in the state. BMC also stated that the passengers can be exempted from the RT-PCR report rule only in exceptional cases like family distress, and the testing may be allowed on arrival at the airport in Mumbai.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government directed the official to test all the international passengers arriving in the state. Karnataka CM on Wednesday said, "Daily about 2500 international passengers arrive at Bengaluru airport and some at Mangaluru airport. After the experience we had last time, we have initiated stringent measures right away."

Bommai further said, "Strict vigil is being maintained on international passengers. One of the test samples of a passenger had been sent to NCBS to ascertain the exact variant. Appropriate measures would be taken after getting the report. Stringent precautions were in force in areas bordering Kerala as well."

Kerala:

The Kerala government said that the International passengers from high-risk nations will have to undergo 14 days quarantine on arrival in the state. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the international passengers who will be found positive for COVID-19 will then be shifted to a treatment centre, set up by the state government on the directions of the union government.

Kerala Health Minister also added that five percent of passengers coming from other countries will be tested randomly as per the directions issued by the union government. Additionally, health teams have been deployed by the state government at the airports who will be coordinating with other departments to screen people arriving from abroad especially the which have been declared as high risk by the Centre.

Bhopal:

All air passengers arriving at the Bhopal airport will now have to undergo the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection before entering the city, if they fail to present a recent test report. The officials said that the RT-PCR test reports of passengers coming to bus stands and railway stations in the Madhya Pradesh capital will also be checked randomly from Wednesday.

As per directives issued by Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra, if passengers are found without the test reports, they should be allowed to enter the city only after ensuring their sampling for the coronavirus test.

(With agency inputs)

