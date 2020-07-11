हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India records highest single-day spike with 27,114 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 8 lakh mark

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

India records highest single-day spike with 27,114 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 8 lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Saturday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 27,114 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8 lakh mark. As per the  Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,20,916  as per out of which 2,83,407 are active, 5,15,387 have been cured and migrated and 22,123 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the national fatality rate for Covid-19 patients has declined to 2.72 percent, adding that the fatality rate of 30 states/UTs is lower than the national average.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research,  1,13,07,002 samples tested for COVID19 till July 10, of these 2,82,511 samples were tested on Friday.

Tags:
Coronavirus
Next
Story

Don't take voters for granted; even Indira,Atal had lost: Sharad Pawar
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day