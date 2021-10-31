हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India reports 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload drops to lowest in 247 days

The country has so far seen 3.42 crore infections, of which, 3.36 crore have recovered, while 4.58 lakh have succumbed to the virus.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (October 31, 2021) informed that India reported 12,830 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's active coronavirus caseload has dropped to 1,59,272, which is the lowest in 247 days.

The Health Ministry stated that the active cases account for less than 1% of the total cases and is currently at 0.46%, the lowest since March 2020.

India also saw 14,667 fresh recoveries and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has so far recorded 3.42 crore infections, of which, 3.36 crore have recovered, while 4.58 lakh have succumbed to the virus.

So far, India has conducted 60.83 crore tests and the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.18 per cent.

