India sees 14,313 new COVID-19 infections, active caseload increases to 1.61 lakh

New Delhi: India saw 14,313 new COVID-19 infections and the active caseload has now increased to 1.61 lakh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday (October 30, 2021) morning. An increase of 221 cases was recorded in the active count in a span of 24 hours.

The Ministry further stated that there were 549 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,543 recoveries between Friday and Saturday morning.

"The Active caseload is presently at 1,61,555. Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 125 consecutive days now," the statement added.

#Unite2FightCorona ➡️ India's Active Caseload (1,61,555) constitute 0.47% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/ok3QaqwVLI — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 30, 2021

The total number of recoveries across the country have now jumped to 3.36 crore, while the death toll stands at 4,57,740. As per the Health Ministry, more than 70 per cent of the fatalities have occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 56,91,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has now exceeded 105.43 crores.

ALSO READ | UK scientists find potential new treatment to cure COVID-19

Live TV