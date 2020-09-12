India reports over 1201 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll reaches 77472

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported a record jump of 1,201 fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours with the death toll reaching 77,472. While for a second consecutive day a surge of 97,570 new COVID-19 infections were registered, as per data from the federal health ministry.

It is more than double the single day case spike in the US, which is the only country ahead of India. The US accounts for the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 64,43,048 and 1,92,968 respectively, according to the CSSE.

The total case tally in India stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured cases and 77,472 deaths. Out of the total cases, 9,58,316 are active, 36,24,196 have recovered so far.

The recovery rate stands at 77.8 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.7 per cent, the Ministry data showed. Over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases in India have either recovered or been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

Live TV

In a tweet, Union Heath Ministry shared a picture which showed the country`s recovery rate at 77.8 per cent while the percentage of active cases stands at 20.6 per cent.

India has long breached US' single day tally of cases, but the US still holds the single day deaths record of 2,494 on April 15.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for above 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Ministry.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,91,251 tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,51,89,226.