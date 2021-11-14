हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India sees decline in daily new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops to lowest in 522 days

The active coronavirus caseload currently stands at 1,35,918 and constitutes 0.39% of the country's total positive cases.

India sees decline in daily new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops to lowest in 522 days
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India saw a decline in daily new COVID-19 infections and the active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in 522 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday (November 14, 2021) morning. As per the health ministry, there were 11,271 new coronavirus cases, 11,376 recoveries and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload currently stands at 1,35,918 and constitutes 0.39% of the country's total positive cases.

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 140 consecutive days now," the health ministry said in a statement.

While the death toll has jumped to 4,63,530, the total number of recoveries has increased to 3,38,37,859.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 57,43,840 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 indiaCoronavirus India
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 100 posts at drdo.gov.in, check details

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Zee Top 10: Schools to be closed for a week in Delhi NCR