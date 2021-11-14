India sees decline in daily new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops to lowest in 522 days

New Delhi: India saw a decline in daily new COVID-19 infections and the active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in 522 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday (November 14, 2021) morning. As per the health ministry, there were 11,271 new coronavirus cases, 11,376 recoveries and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload currently stands at 1,35,918 and constitutes 0.39% of the country's total positive cases.

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 140 consecutive days now," the health ministry said in a statement.

While the death toll has jumped to 4,63,530, the total number of recoveries has increased to 3,38,37,859.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 57,43,840 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores.

