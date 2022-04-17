New Delhi: With 1,150 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,41,150, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday (April 17, 2022).

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,751 with 4 daily fatalities today. The active cases increased to 11,558 in the country.

1,150 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active caseload currently at 11,558 pic.twitter.com/mbM95oEZJx — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

The country also reported 954 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,08,788, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

An increase of 192 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.27 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.51 crore on Sunday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,65,118 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organisation`s (WHO) methodology to estimate the Covid-19 death toll in the country, stating that the same mathematical model cannot be used to estimate the mortalities of a country like India which has a large geographical size and population.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has shared its concerns with the methodology along with the other Member States through a series of formal communications including six letters issued to WHO.

The concern specifically includes how the statistical model projects estimates for a country of geographical size and population of India and also fits in with other countries which have a smaller population.

Live TV