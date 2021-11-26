India sees slight jump in daily COVID-19 cases, adds 10,549 new infections and 488 deaths

New Delhi: India registered 10,549 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday (November 26).

488 people died due to coronavirus, while 9,868 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,45,55,431 and the death toll has reached 4,67,468.

With an increase of 193 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it presently stands at 1,10,133, the ministry said.

COVID19 | India reports 10,549 new cases, 488 deaths and 9,868 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,10,133: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/BYiFvJYFzx — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

"The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent", the health ministry said.

India had logged 9,119 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths, as per health ministry data on Thursday.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 53 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.89 per cent; it has been below two per cent for the last 63 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people recovered surged to 33977830, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has surpassed 120.27 crore.

The daily rise in fresh COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days and less than 50,000 new cases have been reported for 152 consecutive days now.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV