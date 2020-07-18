India sends notice to Twitter; demands details of Indians impacted by last week’s global hack

NEW DELHI: The Government of India on Saturday (July 18, 2020) send a notice to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and sought details of the Indian accounts possibly impacted by the global hack that happened last week, according to the sources.

Sources said that the notice was sent to Twitter on Friday night in which the government sought answers from Twitter on how many Indian accounts were compromised during the global hack of last week.

It also sought to know if Indians, who have been impacted, have been informed about the hack.

The notice was issued by India's cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of the recent global hack targeting high-profile users, as it sought complete information on number of Indian users affected as well as impact on data, the sources said.

The source said that CERT-In has also asked Twitter for information on number of users from India who have visited the malicious tweets and links.

The government has also demanded information of vulnerability exploited by attackers and modus operandi of the attack and sought details of remedial actions taken by Twitter to mitigate the impact of the hacking incident.

A response from Twitter is still awaited in this regard.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) swung into action after reports that hackers gained access to Twitter's systems to hack accounts of many global corporate leaders, politicians, celebrities and businesses.

Cyber attackers had hacked into the Twitter accounts of global high-profile users - including former US President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden as well as many corporate leaders including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk - on Wednesday in a purported Bitcoin scam.