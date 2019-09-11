close

Indian Army

India successfully test fires Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile system

Developed indigenously by DRDO, the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) system is equipped with many advanced features, including ultra-modern imaging infrared radar seeker with integrated avionics.

In a major boost for infantry troops of the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully test fired Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) system from a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. This is the third successful test firing of missile system which is being developed for Army’s need for third generation Anti-tank guided missile.

The missile was fired from a tripod and target was simulated to be a functional tank. The missile succeeded in hitting the target in the top attack mode and completely decimated the target.

Developed indigenously by DRDO, the missile is equipped with many advanced features, including ultra-modern imaging infrared radar seeker with integrated avionics. The MPATGM is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) comes loaded with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead. The maximum engagement range of this missile is about 2.5 kilometers.

It is likely that the mass production of these missiles would begin in 2021. In December 2017, the government had decided to scrap deal worth USD 500 million with Rafale for 321 Spike ATGM systems and 8,356 missiles in favor of the MPATGM system. It is to be noted that in October 2014, the Spike ATGM was selected by then government over the US-made FGM-148 Javelin ATGM system.

