Coronavirus

India surpasses China as coronavirus COVID-19 count reaches 85,940, death toll at 2,752

The death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 2,752 and the number of cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,970 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 2,752 and the number of cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,970 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 85,940 coronavirus cases, India also surpassed China which has 84029 active COVID-19  cases.

Sharing more details, the Health Ministry said that the number of active cases stood at 53,035, while 30,152 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 35.08 per cent patients have recovered so far," the Health Ministry said. The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

Of the 103 deaths reported since Friday morning, 49 were in Maharashtra, 20 in Gujarat, 10 in West Bengal, eight in Delhi, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Tamil Nadu, two in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Here’s the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths**
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 2307 1252 48
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
4 Assam 90 41 2
5 Bihar 1018 438 7
6 Chandigarh 191 37 3
7 Chhattisgarh 66 56 0
8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0
9 Delhi 8895 3518 123
10 Goa 15 7 0
11 Gujarat 9931 4035 606
12 Haryana 818 439 11
13 Himachal Pradesh 76 39 3
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1013 513 11
15 Jharkhand 203 87 3
16 Karnataka 1056 480 36
17 Kerala 576 492 4
18 Ladakh 43 22 0
19 Madhya Pradesh 4595 2283 239
20 Maharashtra 29100 6564 1068
21 Manipur 3 2 0
22 Meghalaya 13 11 1
23 Mizoram 1 1 0
24 Odisha 672 166 3
25 Puducherry 13 9 1
26 Punjab 1935 305 32
27 Rajasthan 4727 2677 125
28 Tamil Nadu 10108 2599 71
29 Telengana 1454 959 34
30 Tripura 156 42 0
31 Uttarakhand 82 51 1
32 Uttar Pradesh 4057 2165 95
33 West Bengal 2461 829 225
  Cases being reassigned to states 230    
Total number of confirmed cases in India 85940# 30153 2752
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Of the 2,752 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,068 deaths, Gujarat comes second with 606 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 239, West Bengal at 225, Rajasthan at 125, Delhi at 123, Uttar Pradesh at 95, Tamil Nadu at 71 and Andhra Pradesh at 48.

The death toll reached 36 in Karnataka, 34 in Telangana and 32 in Punjab, the Ministry said.

Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 fatalities each due to the disease, while Bihar has registered seven and Kerala has reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each, while Assam has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities (existence of multiple disorders), the ministry added.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaHealth MinistryChina
China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river
Full coverage

Full coverage

