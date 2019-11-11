close

Rajnath Singh

India will become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Modi has set 5 trillion dollar economy target by 2024 but he feels that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years it will become a 10 trillion dollar economy.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of five trillion dollar economy by 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy.

"Prime Minister Modi has set 5 trillion dollar economy target by 2024 but I feel that with the talent we have, in 10-15 years we will make it a 10 trillion dollar economy," Singh said at the `Def-Connect` event here. Last month, Singh had called for increased and active participation of the private sector in defence manufacturing to achieve the government`s target of making the Indian defence industry worth $26 billion by 2025."

Defence sector will play a pivotal role in the government`s aim of inclusive growth and making India a $5 trillion economy. Our aim is to make a world-class domestic defence industry that is self-reliant and less dependent on imports," he said while addressing the captains of industry at the 22nd India International Security Expo, 2019 (Defence & Homeland Security).

