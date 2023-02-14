India Will Soon Become the Third Largest Aviation Market, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that India will soon become the third largest aviation market, adding that many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision. The Prime Minister, who attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus Partnership via video conference along with French President Emmanuel Macron, said, "Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution."

PM Modi said, "Through our Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), remote parts of the country are being connected through air connectivity, which is boosting the economic & social development of people.''

Hailing the new Air India-Airbus Partnership deal, the PM said that it reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India's civil aviation sector.

The Tata Group earlier announced that it will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus in the world's largest aviation deal in history. The deal includes 40 A350 wide-body long-range aircraft and 210 narrow-body ones for Air India, owned by the Tata Group.

"It is a historic moment for Airbus to help script Air India's revival," Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other leaders.

Ties between India and France have grown closer in the last few years. Recently, in January, India - France strategic dialogue between national security advisor Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French President concluded in New Delhi.

During the dialogue, all facets of the Indo-French strategic partnership were discussed, including counterterrorism collaboration, cyber security, space policy, significant global and regional challenges including the conflict in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

As the first bilateral visit of the year, the dialogue between India and France aimed to pave the way for an ambitious expansion of the Indo-French strategic partnership as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.PM Modi and President Macron share a warm relationship.

When India assumed the G20 presidency, the French President exuded confidence in India`s leadership. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Macron stressed that he trusts his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unite everyone to establish peace and a sustainable world.Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world.''

The last official meeting between the two leaders took place at the G20 summit in Indonesia. PM Modi held discussions with the French President on the issues of civil nuclear collaboration on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade, and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release. France is one of India`s premier global and Indo-Pacific partners. Both sides reaffirmed that their strategic partnership has a vital role in advancing peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Even in CoP 27, the French President was seen lauding India`s progress in the field of renewable energy and said that the "ambition levels in India are high."In his address at United Nations` COP27 conference, he said, "Ambition levels in India are high when it comes to renewables."