India records 724 deaths, 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 37,154 new COVID-19 cases and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday (July 12, 2021). India's active coronavirus cases have now increased to 4,50,899 and the recovery rate increases to 97.22 percent.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,08,74,376, of which, 4,08,764 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,50,899 are active cases. A total of 3,00,14,713 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country, out of which 39,649 people recovered from the infection on Monday.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.32 percent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.59 percent, less than 3 percent for 21 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 43.23 crore tests conducted so far. India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 12,35,287 in the last 24 hours

As the country’s daily COVID-19 cases witnesses a downward trend, many states and union territories have issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines, relaxations and restrictions which will come into effect from Monday (July 12, 2021).

Several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, have decided to start the next phase of unlock process as they witness a steady decline in coronavirus cases, while others, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, will still remain under lockdown-like restrictions to keep the citizens safe from the virus and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 186.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.02 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,853,614 and 607,155, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,837,222 cases.

