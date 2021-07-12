PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs of north-eastern states regarding COVID situation on July 13

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region.

Official sources said Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing, according to news agency PTI.

While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the COVID numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

Meanwhile, India recorded 37,154 new COVID-19 cases and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday (July 12, 2021). India's active coronavirus cases have now increased to 4,50,899 and the recovery rate increases to 97.22 percent.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,08,74,376, of which, 4,08,764 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,50,899 are active cases. A total of 3,00,14,713 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country, out of which 39,649 people recovered from the infection on Monday.

