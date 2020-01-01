Indian armed forces stay far away from politics, asserts CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday (January 1) said that all the three services will work as a team to enhance integration and do better resource management. Talking to media after paying tribute at National War Memorial, General Rawat said his immediate task is to bring uniformity in procurement procedures of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. He added that more tasks will be chalked out in due course of time.

General Rawat remarked that he will prefer not to comment on PoK now and armed forces are not supposed to provide details of their plans publicly. He stressed that the CDS will remain neutral and Indian armed forces have nothing to do with the political developments in the country. General Rawat noted that the armed forces work as per the orders of the Government in power and will continue to do so.

"We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power," said General Rawat.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 1), newly-appointed Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute to the martyrs at National War Memorial in Delhi and said that the country's armed forces are fully prepared to meet any eventuality and always ready to make supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. ''I pray to Waheguru ji to give me courage and strength to perform my duties as the Chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country,'' General Naravane said.

Speaking to media, Gen Narvane said, ''Our priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times. We will pay special attention to respect human rights.'' Gen Naravane had on Tuesday taken charge as the 28th Army Chief and asserted that he has a good idea of not only the training part of the Army but also the operational part.