हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army foils suspected BAT action of Pakistan Army along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a suspected Border Action Team (BAT) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army foils suspected BAT action of Pakistan Army along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a suspected Border Action Team (BAT) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that early in the morning suspicious activity was observed in Tangdhar village of Kupwara district. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Chinar Corps said that three to four were intruders noticed by the alert troops close to the forward post along LoC.

It added that timely action by the troops averted an infiltration bid. The area is being searched and surveillance under progress.

"Suspected BAT (Border Action Team) action bid foiled in Tangdhar. Today early morning, suspicious activity was observed of 3-4 intruders by alert troops, close to forward post along LC. Timely action by alert troops averted infiltration bid. Area search & surveillance under progress," the Chinar Corps said.

It is to be noted that BAT comprises of the special forces of Pakistan and acts under the cover of shelling by Pakistani troops. There have been several BAT attacks in the past in which Indian jawans have been martyred.

In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body mutilated by a BAT. In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Kel sector. His body was found after a few days.

Tags:
Indian ArmyPakistan Army
Next
Story

NIA arrests two more in Jaipur gold smuggling case, 11 so far
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M19S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far