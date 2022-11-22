‘Indian army is ready..’: Top army official Upendra Dwivedi on POK

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, said at a press conference in Poonch on Poonch Link Up Day that figures available to the army suggest that 300 terrorists are active in J&K, including the Rajouri-Poonch area. According to him, there are 82 foreign terrorists and 53 local terrorists operating in J&K. Any order issued by the Government of India will be carried out. The Indian army is prepared. Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is the GOC of the Northern Command. When asked about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the northern army commander stated that the Indian Parliament has passed a resolution on the issue. He stated that the Indian army will carry out any order issued by the Indian government.

Worryingly, he added, there are nearly 170 unidentified terrorists (hybrid) listed with the army who are tasked with criminal activities. The commander assured that the security forces are making every effort to prevent and foil terrorist plots.

Terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir have a shortage of weapons and the neighbouring country is sending consignments of pistols, grenades, and drugs through drones we have identified the places where usually those consignments are dropped and we have started to counter drone mechanisms. Commander added. He said Small weapons are being used to target civilians and those involved in the killings of innocents will be dealt with strongly.

Commander added 160 terrorists sitting on the various launch pads across the border as per our input and are in try to infiltrate but we on the borders are alert. He appealed to the youth to study and see the world outside. He said the army is fully helping all those who are willing to shine their future "We have sent 1800 youth to various parts of India for studies,” he said. Peace and development have gained speed and civil administration is occupying the space. Commander added.