With their creativity and inventiveness, Chakli Art has garnered multiple titles

Creativity, for decades, we have been using this term and defining it in different words. One such stance is that of Scott Adams: "Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep." And a perfect example of this quote is Chakli Art! They have used their imaginative side to design some staggering graphics.

Whether it's a festival or a celeb's big day; a general issue or hot news; an ongoing tournament or an appreciation post, Chakli Art is always at its best. This creative digital marketing and advertising agency was founded by Mehek Purohit in 2014. In the eight years of their stint, the company has encountered numerous storms and marked multiple milestones.

Addressing their achievements, Chakli Art has been honoured with many titles like ‘Emerging Digital Agency of the Year’ at India Leadership Award 2019. In the same year, they bagged ‘Popular Digital Marketing Agency of the Year’ at the Golden Glory Awards. Both of these titles ensure that Chakli Art has established itself as an outstanding digital agency.

Later, they were again awarded ‘Best Digital Marketing Agency of the Year’ for the Bollywood film ‘Chase’. Seeing their inspiring journey, the agency was also featured on TED Talk (the YouTube channel). Recently, Chakli Art was in the spotlight for getting felicitated by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for being their social media partner. Moreover, this wasn't their first time standing on this prestigious stage; they have already bagged this honour in 2021 as well.

Speaking about the journey and being candid about all these achievements, the founder of Chakli Art, Mehek Purohit, says, "Every day came with a new challenge. After all, it's easy to be common and tough to be creative. But we have a wonderful team whose ideation abilities are remarkable. I'm glad that Chakli Art and its artists are being credited. We had an incredible journey to date and are hoping to have a whale of a time developing more creativity in the future as well."

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)